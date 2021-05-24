newsbreak-logo
Carjacking suspect shot, killed by Athens-Clarke Co Police

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 4 days ago
The GBI will investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in Athens, the second this year: it happened early Sunday in Walker Park off Trail Creek Street. Athens-Clarke County Police say a suspected carjacker refused an order to put down his gun.

From the ACCPD…

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 5:19 PM, ACCPD officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street regarding a male walking around with a long gun attempting to get into altercations with strangers. As officers were searching for the subject, ACCPD received a call from 200 Trail Creek Street (Walker Park) for a report of a male shooting a firearm at a female in her vehicle. The female fled the area and met with officers. She was not injured during the incident. Officers closed the park and conducted an extensive search on foot, as well as utilizing K9 and drones. ACCPD was unable to locate the subject.

Earlier today (May 23), at approximately 10:40 AM, ACCPD received multiple calls concerning a man with a gun at Walker Park. As officers were responding, we received an additional call that the male had carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint inside the park. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject inside the carjacked vehicle. The subject got out of the vehicle with a gun and began making demands. Officers gave multiple commands for the subject to put his weapon down. Despite these requests, the subject did not comply. At one point, shots were fired. The subject was struck and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

In accordance with ACCPD policy, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to handle the investigation. Also consistent with this policy, the involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending a preliminary review of the incident. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. No officers were injured as a result of this incident. Additionally, no individuals at the park were harmed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Captain Christopher Nichols at 762-400-7161 or Christopher.Nichols@accgov.com. Media inquiries should be directed to accpdpio@accgov.com

