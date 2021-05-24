Backyard chicken flocks spike in popularity in Maryland thanks to COVID pandemic, fewer restrictions

Backyard gardens in the United States are most often supplemental to a household’s diet, and, sometimes, they’re more of a hobby than even that. But given the food supply disruptions and uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, what if backyard gardens could go a step further and provide a significant amount of protein, in addition to tomatoes and cucumbers? A new study from Michigan Tech and the University of Alaska at Fairbanks looks at possible ways to not only supplement but supply in large part a household’s protein needs, just with what can be raised (or grown) in a backyard.