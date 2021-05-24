Impressive Features Abound in the 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Kia Sorento and Hyundai Sante Fe compete in the packed mid-sized SUV segment. But they often get lost among some better-known names, however, if you want loads of content without paying loads of cash, these two Korean models are ideal. The Hyundai and Kia brands started out as the go-to names for those drivers who were only concerned about paying as little as possible for their vehicle, but over the course of the past two decades, they have become leaders in bang-for-the-buck.