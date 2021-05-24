newsbreak-logo
Impressive Features Abound in the 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid

There truly is something exciting about the current crop of hybrid crossovers. You can get everything you’d want in a crossover in just one car. No tradeoffs. The 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid nibbles out a unique niche with its three-row seating. The Sorento Hybrid appears to hoard every outstanding feature you’d love in a midsize SUV. It’s peachy and advanced. It’s spacious and powerful. The Kia Sorento is bigger and roomier than close rivals like Ford Explorer Hybrid.

