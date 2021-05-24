Bryant Terry Is Rewriting the Cookbook Playbook
The chef and author’s new publishing imprint, 4 Color Books, is diving into the diverse world of art, culture, wellness, and food. A prolific chef and cookbook author, Bryant Terry has been the chef in residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco since 2015, and he has released several seminal works that celebrate Black cuisine and cultural identity through food. Following on the heels of Vegan Soul Kitchen and The Inspired Vegan, Terry’s 2014 book, Afro-Vegan, reworked the classic dishes of the African diaspora into a vegan framework, while 2020’s Vegetable Kingdom displayed the author’s knack for prudent recipe writing wedged between stories, musical playlists, and sharp art direction. These small details are the connective tissue that makes the best cookbooks more than just a binder of ingredients and directions, and Terry has the eye for greatness.tastecooking.com