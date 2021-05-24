Bryant Terry Is Rewriting the Cookbook Playbook

This is not the face that launched a thousand ships because that’s hyperbole, kids. It’s time to finish up Faust Eric!. Rincewind tries to get them out of the city, which only has the effect of letting the Ephebians in. They’re eventually caught and brought before a fellow named Lavaeolus, who is busy feeding the Luggage sandwiches. Rincewind tells him the truth about their being from the future. Gauging that the Luggage is intent on protecting Rincewind, Lavaeolus takes the wizard and Eric and the box and a few men down a secret passage and right to the center of Tsortean power, where he intends to nab Elenor and take her home. Eric explains that Lavaeolus is quite well known in history for winning this war and then taking ten years to get home. He suggests that they could tell him his future and save him the trouble. They get to the end of the passage and meet Elenor of Tsort, who is not what Eric was expecting, on account of her being a mother who’s older than he imagined. She doesn’t want to leave, but the Ephebians set fire to the city as history dictates and the Luggage gets everyone out. Lavaeolus asks Rincewind if he’ll get home okay since he knows the future, and Rincewind tells him that he’s famous for it, in fact. Eric tells Rincewind that Lavaeolus’s name means “rinser of winds,” and Rincewind wonders if that means they’re related.