newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bryant Terry Is Rewriting the Cookbook Playbook

By Matt Rodbard
tastecooking.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chef and author’s new publishing imprint, 4 Color Books, is diving into the diverse world of art, culture, wellness, and food. A prolific chef and cookbook author, Bryant Terry has been the chef in residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco since 2015, and he has released several seminal works that celebrate Black cuisine and cultural identity through food. Following on the heels of Vegan Soul Kitchen and The Inspired Vegan, Terry’s 2014 book, Afro-Vegan, reworked the classic dishes of the African diaspora into a vegan framework, while 2020’s Vegetable Kingdom displayed the author’s knack for prudent recipe writing wedged between stories, musical playlists, and sharp art direction. These small details are the connective tissue that makes the best cookbooks more than just a binder of ingredients and directions, and Terry has the eye for greatness.

tastecooking.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Moore Lappé
Person
Bryant Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Photography#Playbook#Rewriting#Cookbook Author#Book Publishing#Top Chef#Executive Chef#Lifestyle Book#Color Books#Afro#Ten Speed Press#Black Food#Bipoc#Mastermind#Mafia#Cdc#African Diaspora#Book Projects#Publishing Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
RecipesCNN

The cookbooks everyone should have, according to cookbook authors

Whether you’re just starting to experiment beyond toast and pasta or you’re a seasoned home chef who throws a mean dinner party, there’s a cookbook out there that’ll serve as your gastronomical bible. While these bound pages of recipes and food stories are fun to collect, the right ones can...
Minoritiestribuneledgernews.com

Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.
RecipesBon Appétit

The Cookbook I Keep Coming Back To

Every other Wednesday, Bon Appétit executive editor Sonia Chopra shares what’s going on at BA—the stories she’s loved reading, the recipes she’s been making, and more. If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get her letter before everyone else. This week I interviewed cookbook author Yasmin Khan, whose recipes...
New York City, NYVoice of America

Facebook Food Group Turns Into a Cookbook

When some people face difficulty, they look at their problem creatively. They consider a problem not as a barrier but as a chance to make something good. And Americans have a saying for that: When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! In other words, just add sugar and water and a sour fruit can become a sweet drink.
Books & Literaturechefpriyanka.com

The Modern Tiffin Cookbook

Please consider pre-ordering a copy – this is THE most important aspect for determining success of a book and ultimately an author. All of your support is much appreciated and I am incredibly grateful for it.
RecipesColumbian

‘Getaway’ is the cookbook you need now

Renee Erickson’s new cookbook, “Getaway” — subtitled “food & drink to transport you” — seems intentionally perfect for right now, when a year-plus of the COVID-19 pandemic has everybody longing to get away like never before. The book has chapters roaming from Rome to Paris to Normandy to London, then a stop in Baja and finally back home to Seattle, full of recipes — and, helpfully, recipes for cocktails — inspired by each place.
Recipesbittersweetblog.com

Super Vegan Scoops! Cookbook

Freeze! Leave those processed frozen desserts at the grocery store and dive into creamy, cool custards made in your own kitchen. It’s not a crime to want a more exciting ice cream experience than the average chocolate or vanilla scoop. Super Vegan Scoops! churns out cool treats without dairy or eggs in unconventional flavors, truly offering tastes to delight even the most discerning sweet tooth. Special equipment need not apply for many of these surprisingly simple sweets, covering no-churn options for quick pops and decadent ice cream cakes. Even handheld novelties like you’ve never seen before, complete with chewy cookies and crisp chocolate shells, come together with ease.
Recipesbittersweetblog.com

Sweet Vegan Treats Cookbook

Buy direct from the author to get your copy signed and personalized!. Decadent desserts and treats that will satisfy any sweet tooth!. If you’ve ever had a sweet tooth denied, a craving unfulfilled, or an appetite left unmet, this cookbook is for you. Longtime vegan author Hannah Kaminsky has compiled an impressive array of creamy, luscious treats that will leave guests wondering, are you sure this is vegan? And to prove these creations will surprise all taste buds, every recipe has been taste-tested and approved by both vegans and non-vegans alike! These original, mouthwatering recipes include:
CelebritiesKirkus Reviews

Anthony Bourdain ‘Oral Biography’ Coming in Fall

Friends of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will pay tribute to him in a new “oral biography,” People magazine reports. HarperCollins imprint Ecco will publish Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever this fall. The publisher calls the book “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes view into the life of Anthony Bourdain from the people who knew him best.”
Recipesrainbowplantlife.com

The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook

With a comprehensive primer to the machine and all its functions, you, too, can taste the rainbow with a full repertoire of vegan dishes. Start the day with Nisha’s Savory Turmeric Breakfast Quinoa or Breakfast Enchilada Casserole, then move on to hearty mains like Miso Mushroom Risotto and Butternut Squash Chickpea Tagine, and even decadent desserts including Double Fudge Chocolate Cake and Thai Mango Sticky Rice. The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook will quickly become a go-to source of inspiration in your kitchen.
RecipesPosted by
Womanly Live

11 Best Cookbooks For Beginners To Try

Cooking is a little intimidating, especially for those who have no experience. Sometimes it can feel like there are many steps required even when making one dish, especially if you are the poster child for takeout. However, with a little bit of effort, anyone can cook. If you’re passionate about...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate. 2 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.
trinkmag.com

12 Questions for Terry Theise

Terry Theise. Until very recently, I would have written “an importer of German and Austrian wine who needs no introduction.”. But over the past year, the axis of wine, not to mention the world, has shifted. A slew of new wine lovers might just need to be brought up to speed on this pioneering champion of "umlaut-bearing wines" (a term Theise coined long before we or anyone else).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ree Drummond Shares Her Best Cooking Tips And Kitchen Advice - Exclusive Interview

The first thing you need to know about cookbook author and TV cooking star Ree Drummond, (or arguably better known as) The Pioneer Woman, is that it's not an act: she really is that nice of a person. Warm, affable, and genuinely happy to chat. During a recent interview she answered one of our questions about her favorite kitchen gadgets with a question of her own: "Do you have like 45 minutes?"
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (Sanjena Sathian Interviewed, Julia Jacklin Profiled, and more)

The Maris Review and The Vox Book Club interviewed Sanjena Sathian. Pitchfork profiled singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin. Today's best eBook deals. Robert Plant announced that his unreleased trove of music for free upon his death. Illustrator and children's author Eric Carle has passed away. Vulture interviewed Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein and Corin...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Made in America Festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Made in America is returning to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 2021. Jay-Z's curated, two-day music festival will take place Labor Day weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5. 'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion | Philly Music Fest will...
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Terry Pratchett Book Club

This is not the face that launched a thousand ships because that’s hyperbole, kids. It’s time to finish up Faust Eric!. Rincewind tries to get them out of the city, which only has the effect of letting the Ephebians in. They’re eventually caught and brought before a fellow named Lavaeolus, who is busy feeding the Luggage sandwiches. Rincewind tells him the truth about their being from the future. Gauging that the Luggage is intent on protecting Rincewind, Lavaeolus takes the wizard and Eric and the box and a few men down a secret passage and right to the center of Tsortean power, where he intends to nab Elenor and take her home. Eric explains that Lavaeolus is quite well known in history for winning this war and then taking ten years to get home. He suggests that they could tell him his future and save him the trouble. They get to the end of the passage and meet Elenor of Tsort, who is not what Eric was expecting, on account of her being a mother who’s older than he imagined. She doesn’t want to leave, but the Ephebians set fire to the city as history dictates and the Luggage gets everyone out. Lavaeolus asks Rincewind if he’ll get home okay since he knows the future, and Rincewind tells him that he’s famous for it, in fact. Eric tells Rincewind that Lavaeolus’s name means “rinser of winds,” and Rincewind wonders if that means they’re related.
Musicstupiddope.com

JAY-Z Announces the Return of the Made In America Music Festival This September

Made In America festival took a break during 2020 due to the COVID-19 ravaging the planet, but in a recent announcement, JAY-Z shared that the music festival will resume this September in Philadelphia. The festival will come back in its 9th installment at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with tickets already available for the event.