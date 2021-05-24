Kinney Drugs Launches #VAXtoIT Enter-to-Win Contest & Encourages COVID Vaccinations
Gouverneur, NY – Kinney Drugs, a leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, is now vaccinating people ages 12+ in all its pharmacies. In addition, the 100% employee-owned company will help make six lucky winners' post-COVID dreams come true with its new #VAXtoIT contest. Beginning Monday, May 17, 2021, people age 18+ can visit www.KinneyContest.com to share an activity they can't wait to get back to doing after COVID. Whether someone wants to rent a boat, buy concert tickets, or treat friends and family to a big game, race, or summer getaway, Kinney Drugs wants to help six lucky winners get #VAXtoIT!