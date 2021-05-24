newsbreak-logo
Equifax Announces Lisa M. Nelson as President of Equifax International

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNames Melanie Cochrane as Group Managing Director of Equifax Australia/New Zealand. Equifax Inc., has announced the promotion of Lisa M. Nelson to President of Equifax International, reporting directly to CEO Mark W. Begor, and serving on the company’s senior leadership team. An established business leader within Equifax, Nelson has held...

martechseries.com
Businessthepaypers.com

FreedomPay and JP Morgan support omnichannel solutions

US-based payments technology company FreedomPay and investment bank JP Morgan have announced strengthening their partnership to support omnichannel solutions for retailers in the UK and Europe. The Next Level Commerce platform from FreedomPay is expanding its commerce offering to the UK, EU, and Switzerland. The partners plan to deliver touchless...
Softwaremartechseries.com

iQmetrix Appoints Marlon Marcial As Vice President Of Global Marketing

Former Director of Global Service Provider Marketing at Cisco and Rogers Communications, Marlon Marcial brings over two decades of technology expertise in global B2B marketing. iQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this...
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

CKE International President On Hitting 1,000 International Locations During The Pandemic

Even the most occasional restaurant customer has a sense of how difficult the pandemic has been for restaurants — one need only walk down Main Street to see the empty storefronts. As restaurants in the United States have struggled to stay afloat in this trying time, restaurant chains that operate across national borders have had to deal with all the same challenges and then some. In addition to having to navigate changing state laws, practices and regulations, these businesses have also had to navigate the vast nation-to-nation variances, as some countries succeeded in containing the coronavirus right off the bat, and others did not fare quite so well.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Renovo Financial announces internal promotion at Chicago office

Renovo Financial, one of the country’s largest residential real estate investment lenders, announced today it has promoted Brandon Moulton from Senior Vice President of Lending to Managing Director of the Chicago-based lending team he heads. Moulton has worked in financial services for more than 13 years, joining Renovo Financial six...
Businessmartechseries.com

Cavai appoints Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for US division

Based out of Seattle, Washington, Gauthier will bring the conversational cloud stateside, helping brands and agencies to deliver more effective advertising. Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for their growing US team. This leads on from the recent news that Cavai has partnered with Xaxis, and further cements Cavai as a leader in creative transformation and advertising cloud technology.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cox Media Group Taps Soo Jin Oh as President, Gamut

Gamut, the leading provider of Over the Top (OTT) advertising to select regional and local advertisers, announced the appointment of Soo Jin Oh to the role of President, effective immediately. In her new role, Oh will be responsible for driving future-focused innovation and continued engagement, while overseeing Gamut’s day-to-day business and their functions. For the past eight months, Oh has served as Co-Chief Operating Officer and her latest appointment is a crucial next step in delivering the innovation in digital intelligence that the evolving video landscape demands.
Businesscampaignlive.com

Dentsu International appoints global Carat and Dentsu X presidents

Dentsu international has appointed Fiona Lloyd and Sanjay Nazerali as global client and brand presidents of Carat and Dentsu X respectively. The switch to client and brand presidents as leaders of the networks is part of Dentsu International chief executive Wendy Clark’s “strategic reset” of the business and follows her telling Campaign she would reduce the number of CEOs.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

NexTitle Announces Promotion of Russ Cofano to President

Promotion comes on the heels of record Q1 financial results and geographic expansion. NexTitle, a leading joint venture title and escrow company in the western United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Russ Cofano to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Stephen Routh will continue in his role of founder and CEO.
Businessaithority.com

Verily Appoints Industry HR Leader Kerrie Peraino as Chief People Officer

Verily, an Alphabet company, announced the appointment of Kerrie Peraino to the role of Chief People Officer. Peraino joins Verily from Google, where she was Vice President, People Operations. Peraino will be responsible for all People Operations activities, including talent and leadership development, talent acquisition, learning, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion and employee relations.
Small Businessbizxmagazine.com

KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform

Home » Business » KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. New bookkeeping platform now available, with the ‘plus’ of a KPMG professional. KPMG has introduced Finance Plus, a new bookkeeping and financial reporting platform tailored to the needs of Small...
Businesschannele2e.com

Ernst & Young (EY) Acquires ServiceNow Partner SuMO IT Solutions

EY Canada, part of Ernst & Young, has acquired ServiceNow partner SuMO IT Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 285 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. SuMO IT...
Businesssgbonline.com

Wolverine Worldwide Announces International And Sperry Leadership Appointments

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) announced the promotion of Isabel Soriano as President of International and the appointment of Katherine Cousins as global brand president of Sperry. Soriano joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018 as vice president and managing director of EMEA, responsible for leading all company brands in the region,...
Businessttownmedia.com

TidalScale Announces International Reseller Agreement with Interdynamix

TidalScale adds Interdynamix to international reseller network to bring software-defined server technology to Canadian client base. TidalScale announces international reseller agreement with Interdynamix, a leading provider of advanced infrastructure solutions. With this agreement, Interdynamix is immediately enabled to deliver TidalScale's software-defined server technology to their vast client network throughout Canada.
EconomyBusiness Insider

JustKitchen Announces International Expansion Plan

Entry into the United States, Philippines, Singapore and Other Strategic Markets Expected in the Near Term. VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, is pleased to announce its international expansion plan (the "Expansion Plan") for the next two years. Subsequent to the Company's recently announced growth to 15 locations in Taiwan and its entry into Hong Kong, the Expansion Plan foresees JustKitchen growing into new markets including the United States, Philippines and Singapore in 2021. The following year, JustKitchen is targeting the potential launch of ghost kitchen locations in Canada and other areas of the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam. The Expansion Plan contemplates growth through organic means, via joint ventures with third parties, as well as other potential arrangements.
Businesssteelmarketupdate.com

Salzgitter Mannesmann International Appoints New President

Salzgitter Mannesmann International (USA), Inc., will be under the new leadership of Thomas Rechtien, effective June 1. *Note: If you see your subscription information above, please renew or upgrade your membership to read the full article. David Schollaert. David Schollaert is the Deputy Editor of Steel Market Update. David joins...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Equifax Brings New Decision Intelligence To The Cloud-Based OneView Report For Businesses With The Work Number Database

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (EFX) - Get Report is bringing new decision intelligence to lenders and other businesses with the cloud-based OneView™ report which now includes access to real-time income and employment information from The Work Number® database. The visual OneView report sets a new industry standard in the delivery of consumer credit insights by providing access to traditional credit data and differentiated data sources that only Equifax can provide in a single inquiry to help businesses quickly and responsibly open up new financial opportunities.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

International Van Lines Announces #1 Ranking By Forbes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies claim that moving ranks amongst the top stressful things someone can endure in a lifetime. The headache of packing, purging, and moving to a new town is a lot for anyone to handle. To add to that, finding an honest...
BusinessSHOOT Online

John Rakich elected president of Location Managers Guild International

John Rakich has been elected president of the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI), succeeding Mike Fantasia, founding member and president since 2018. Also elected by the 2021 LMGI board of directors as officers of the executive committee are 1st VP JJ Levine, 2nd VP Alison A. Taylor, treasurer Ken Haber and secretary Jen Farris. The LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries.
TravelMySanAntonio

Destinations International Announces Destinations International Canadian Alliance

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Destinations International, the global trade association for destination organizations today announced the Destinations International Canadian Alliance, a newly formed organization of Canadian members of Destinations International. “Destinations International is committed to providing our members around the world with the resources they need to be successful,”...