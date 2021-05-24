Equifax Announces Lisa M. Nelson as President of Equifax International

Even the most occasional restaurant customer has a sense of how difficult the pandemic has been for restaurants — one need only walk down Main Street to see the empty storefronts. As restaurants in the United States have struggled to stay afloat in this trying time, restaurant chains that operate across national borders have had to deal with all the same challenges and then some. In addition to having to navigate changing state laws, practices and regulations, these businesses have also had to navigate the vast nation-to-nation variances, as some countries succeeded in containing the coronavirus right off the bat, and others did not fare quite so well.