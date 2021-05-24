newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Comviva to Accelerate Etisalat’s Digital Transformation Journey in Misr

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services to drive deeper customer engagement. Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to offer media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. With this new service Etisalat subscribers can reflect their personality and emotions by playing different ring back tones for different callers. The new service will help Etisalat to drive next phase of growth with digital adoption being key for new digital services.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digitalization#Lisa M#Digital Technologies#Digital Innovation#Mobile Solutions#Business Transformation#Technology Innovation#Accelerate Etisalat#Ott#Apidm#Vas#Crbt Platform#Equifax International#Marketing Technology News#Mena#Digital Solutions#Digital Journey#Digital Adoption#Mobile App#Integration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
MarketsStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 16 Major Providers in the Digital Business Platforms Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Aragon Research identifies sixteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021, published today. The report states that the digital business platform market is expanding as the need to integrate emerging technologies and data sources continues to grow.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Synechron: Accelerating digital through twenty trending

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Mediawire): It was 2001 when the budding entrepreneurial founders of Synechron sought to address the gaps that existed in the Financial Services Industry. Their tenacity to resolve complex business problems facing the industry led to the birth of Synechron. Since then, it's been two challenging...
Businessaithority.com

Bakers Delight Reveals It Will Use Sisense’s AI Driven Platform as Part of Its Transformation Journey

Sisense’s leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere to accelerate the iconic franchise’s data infrastructure evolution for its 15,000 global employees. Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced how its customer, Bakers Delight, is using the Sisense Fusion Platform to help capture, surface and analyse its data as part of its digital transformation journey.
Technologybaltimorenews.net

How digital transformation is transforming recruitment

As an interviewer or recruiter, you keep sending emails and making calls - scheduling and rescheduling interviews day in and day out. You end up posting your job advertisements on different channels and working on your excel sheets. How about using a software solution for getting those things done? That is Digital Transformation for you and it is a great way to find how it can affect or improve your recruitment process to a considerable extent.
Technologynddist.com

The Biggest Roadblocks on the Way to Digital Transformation

Companies need a solid, comprehensive strategy to make appropriate automation decisions. Data is their currency — but how it’s used, rather than how much businesses accumulate, determines its value. Without scalable results and agile processes, today’s manufacturing and distribution businesses will struggle to succeed. Strategic process automation:. Facilitates more predictable...
Economymartechseries.com

How are you Benefiting from your Marketing Cloud?

A marketing cloud provides ease and convenience to marketers; it integrates analytics, audience management, social media management, customer profiling and targeting to track and measure data relevant to the customer behavior. By tracking the customers behaviors, preferences, and campaign performances, and allowing the automation of time-consuming tasks in analyzing metrics, marketers can focus on other important tasks.
Businessmartechseries.com

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with Databricks with Support for Delta Sharing

Qlik announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to more easily and securely share relevant data sets and insights with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.
Economymartechseries.com

Merkle Releases Customer Journey Analytics Handbook

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today released The Complete Customer Journey Analytics Handbook. The handbook outlines the key components of this proven strategy for customer journey optimization and breaks down the best approaches for implementation. Delivering relevant customer experiences has always been critical to attracting...
HealthMIT Technology Review

Driving digital transformation for medical tech companies

Medical technology and pharmaceutical companies are transitioning beyond biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and equipment to provide comprehensive patient care. The key is to support proactive, predictive, and personalized care delivery and management that is sustainable. This involves enabling better outcomes, improving patient and clinician experience in care pathways, reducing health-care costs, removing inefficiencies in workflows, and maximizing the convergence of capabilities.
BusinessVentureBeat

Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

(Reuters) — Italian defense group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy’s public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...
Technologymartechseries.com

OneAffiniti and Contentstack Partner to Deliver Content Marketing Capabilities for Global Channel Partners

Combination of Through-Channel Marketing and Agile headless CMS offers brands ability to expand beyond English-speaking markets globally. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced a partnership with OneAffiniti, a provider of through-channel marketing solutions for the world’s largest technology brands and their 3,500 channel partners. As part of the partnership, OneAffiniti has integrated Contentstack into its proprietary Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform to accelerate international growth.
HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Accelerating access to digital infrastructure: The time is now

When a group of surgeons gathered to perform a surgical technique for removing kidney stones in November 2020, only one of them — Dr. Gilles Natchagande — was at the patient’s side in Cotonou, Benin. Two other surgeons “scrubbed in” from Britain and the United States, using an augmented reality surgery platform now available to medical professionals.
BusinessBusiness Insider

HCA Healthcare, Google Cloud Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) and Google Cloud have reached a multi-year strategic partnership that will help to create a secure and dynamic data analytics platform for HCA Healthcare. The partnership will enable the development of next generation operational models focused on actionable insights and improved workflows. HCA Healthcare...
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Digital Transformation in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Dell EMC, Microsoft, IBM

-- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the.
Businessmartechseries.com

Elastic Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Microsoft

Elastic , the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft. From directly within the Microsoft Azure portal, customers can now find, deploy, and manage Elasticsearch and accelerate their time to value with Elastic Cloud solutions, including Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security. “Elastic...
Softwaremartechseries.com

ZeroSum Announces the Launch of Marketing Platform MARKETai

ZeroSum, an industry leading provider of software, data, and marketing automation services to the automotive industry, announced the launch of its data-driven marketing platform, MARKETai. MARKETai is the industry’s first AI-driven platform that brings together the following vast amount of data and technology to improve marketing performance:. All available inventory...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Position2 launches Arena Calibrate, a No-Code Cross-Platform Dashboard for Digital Marketers to Enhance Their Analytics.

Arena Calibrate is a free analytics tool for digital marketers, with cross-platform data integration, interactive prebuilt reports & ML-driven analysis. Position2 announced the launch of Arena Calibrate today, a revolutionary ML-powered analytics platform for digital marketers. The platform provides a powerful free solution for cross-platform campaign data integration, automated data pipelines, dynamic reporting visualizations, and ML-based campaign performance insights.