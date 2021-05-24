Comviva to Accelerate Etisalat’s Digital Transformation Journey in Misr
Media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services to drive deeper customer engagement. Comviva, the global leader in digital solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Etisalat Misr to offer media rich Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) services. With this new service Etisalat subscribers can reflect their personality and emotions by playing different ring back tones for different callers. The new service will help Etisalat to drive next phase of growth with digital adoption being key for new digital services.martechseries.com