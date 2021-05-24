New guidance issued for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp, and overnight camp programs, effective May 19. The measures include protocols for COVID testing, physical distancing, and sanitation, among other requirements to help prevent COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.mylittlefalls.com