New guidance issued for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs

WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday announced updated guidance for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs that go into effect immediately. Camp programs and facilities must collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children. There must be daily health screening practices including temperature checks. The state and local health department must be notified if there are any positive cases. Each site must conduct a property-specific capacity limitation that ensures appropriate social distancing. Staff who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff. These are a few of the guidelines Gov. Cuomo announced on Wednesday. For more, click here or visit https://forward.ny.gov/education-child-care-camps-industry-guidance-_blank.