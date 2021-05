Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to review a blisteringly fast SSD drive with ironclad security that was designed specifically for the creative industries. Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) was the company behind this new product from the storage giant’s G-Technology sub-brand. The G-Technology ArmorLock range of high-capacity and extra-secure drives were specially developed for the movie industry where large files need to be distributed on a physical medium that has a level of hardware protection built-in that has to be secure enough to protect movie footage from productions with multi-million dollar budgets.