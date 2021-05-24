newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Jonathan Chait on the Israel debate and left-wing antisemitism

By Matthew Kassel
jewishinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent column for New York Magazine, Jonathan Chait examines how antisemitism, particularly on the left, intersects with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “The existence of antisemitism makes it easier for Israel supporters to depict criticism of Israel as antisemitic,” he writes. “The existence of Israel hawks using inflated charges of antisemitism as a cudgel makes it easier for antisemites to pose as victims being silenced.”

jewishinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Jonathan Chait
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Zionism#Left And Right#Liberal Politics#Political Debate#Political Discourse#Political Conservatives#New York Magazine#British Labor Party#British Jews#Labor#Labour Party#Pro Palestinian#Democrats#Marxist#Israel Supporters#Israel Hawks#Antisemitic Discourse#Radical Politics#American Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Goysplaining Away Antisemitism is a Problem on the Political Left | Opinion

Recent days have made this clear: Jewish communities are not the ones conflating antisemitism with "criticism of the Israeli government." Antisemites are doing that. As the violence in Israel and Gaza flared up, hatred and disdain for Jews, both in Israel and all over the world, was instantly put on display. Threats and attacks on Jewish people and institutions spiked, and vicious loathing of Jews was expressed at numerous pro-Palestinian rallies all over the world.
MinoritiesConsortiumnews.com

How Israel Shields Itself With the Smear of Antisemitism

Israel uses Jews collectively as a political shield, exploiting sensitivities about the historical suffering of Jews at the hands of non-Jews to immunize itself from international opprobrium, writes Jonathan Cook. in Nazareth, Palestine. ere is something that can be said with great confidence. It is racist – antisemitic, if you...
Middle EastSoutheast Missourian

Why does the left seemingly hate Israel?

With more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that "The Squad," Black Lives Matter, the shock troops of antifa, and woke institutions such as academia and the media are now unapologetically anti-Israel. They are also terrified that anti-Israelism is becoming synonymous with rank anti-Semitism. And soon, the Democratic Party will end up as disdained as the British Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
Middle EastPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bret Stephens: If the left got its wish for Israel

Imagine an alternative universe in which an enlightened Israeli government did almost everything progressive America demanded of it. An immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. An end to Israeli controls over the movement of goods into the territory. A halt to settlement construction in the West Bank. Renunciation of Israel’s sovereign claims in East Jerusalem. Fast-track negotiations for Palestinian statehood, with the goal of restoring the June 4, 1967, lines as an internationally recognized border.
Middle EastPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Media Silent on Antisemitism in The Wake of Attack on Israel

PALM BEACH, FL – Turn on your television or read the headlines today. It is impossible to ignore the bias in how the worldwide media is reporting on the attack on Israel. Here in the United States, Israel is our closest ally. The way the U.S. media is reporting makes you think this is a fair-weather friendship at best. The Washington Post, the headline today reads “Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza despite cease-fire calls” CBS News reports, “Israel continues the assault on Gaza for 2nd week as Netanyahu vows to quell Hamas rocket fire”. CNBC falls right in lockstep with the others “Israel airstrikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza”. If you were an alien from another planet who landed on earth and read the news reports today, you might believe that Israel was the aggressor. Instead of a nation of peace that is defending itself from attacks by terrorists. Terrorists desperate to destroy its sovereignty and freedom. It’s a backwards narrative at best, a sinister conspiracy at worst.
Middle EastTelegraph

Cries of 'genocide' against Israel are being used to silence debate

A cultural revolution is underway across the West in attitudes towards Israel and the Palestinians. Anyone old enough to recall 1967 will remember the almost universal sympathy for Israel as the underdog massively outnumbered by the mortally hostile neighbouring Arab states. Today, however, it is Hamas that counts as a...
Middle Eastthegrayzone.com

To distract from Gaza slaughter, Israel lobby manufactures antisemitism freakout

With deceptively edited videos and dubious allegations, the Israel lobby has manufactured an antisemitism epidemic to turn the media’s gaze away from dead children in Gaza. Following an 11-day assault on the Gaza Strip in which the Israeli army killed over 220 people, including more than 65 children, and days of videotaped rampages of Jewish extremist mobs against Palestinian people and property inside Israeli cities, Israel lobbyists in the US and Canada have launched a carefully coordinated public relations campaign to deflect outrage.
Middle EastDaily Republic

On the Left: Israel pounds Palestinians yet again

Violence has exploded again in the West Bank and Gaza, and unexpectedly, within Israel itself. How depressing and predictable. The Israeli air force jokes about these periods. “Mowing the lawn,” is their description of the periodic bombings of Gaza to pound down the power of Gaza’s political masters, Hamas. Hamas’ declared aim is to “destroy Israel,” meaning ending Israel’s identity as a Jewish state.
Minoritiesbogalusadailynews.com

Flowers: Fight all anti-Jew hatred

Mark Ruffalo came out on Twitter the other day and angered a lot of people, but not the people he usually tends to anger. “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad,” Ruffalo wrote. “Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”
MinoritiesForward

White nationalists are using the Israel-Gaza conflict to spread antisemitism online

Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and election-theft conspiracy theorist, delighted and surprised some of his far-right followers on Twitter Tuesday night with a tweet:. “Palestine isn’t the only country under Israeli occupation,” he wrote, trumpeting a conspiracy theory about Jews controlling governments. As Israel and Gaza continue to trade rockets...
Middle EastTelegraph

What would it take for the Left to support Israel

Israel, the lone democracy in the Middle East, has come under relentless attack from Hamas, a vicious terrorist organisation, founded in 1987 with the stated goal to wipe out the only Jewish state in the world. Over 2,000 rockets have been fired from neighbouring Hamas-ruled Gaza at Israeli towns and cities since violence broke out on Monday – that is one rocket every three minutes. There should be no question over which side we in the West find ourselves on.
Middle Eastkalw.org

Examining American Jews' Relationship With Israel, Zionism

Not for the first time, a war in the Middle East is causing some American Jews to rethink their relationship with Israel. One of many, many voices we're hearing on the conflict is Rabbi Miriam Grossman, who's been rethinking her view of Israel for years. She is the rabbi for Kolot Chayeinu, a progressive congregation in Brooklyn.
Middle Eastrenegadetribune.com

The Zionists on the Defensive

Yes folks, there is an international conspiracy and it is all about “protecting” Israel. It operates through front and lobbying groups that uniquely promote the interests of a foreign country, Israel, even when those interests do serious damage to the host country where the lobbyists actually live. In Britain, for example, there are a Conservative Friends of Israel and a Labour Friends of Israel, comprising together 216 members of parliament and party officials. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been silent about Gaza apart from expressing “deep concern” and blaming both sides while Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has also been under pressure to say something, has focused on how four car loads of alleged Palestinian supporters in London may or may not have driven around shouting out “anti-Semitic” comments. Starmer, one recalls, ran on a leadership campaign pledging to root out “anti-Semitism” in the party as a response to previous leader Jeremy Corbyn’s apparently ill-advised public recognition that Palestinians are human beings. Also in Britain, contesting details of the standard narrative of the so-called holocaust can result in a large fine and even some jailtime.
Minoritiessdjewishworld.com

Jewish Community Relations Councils: ‘deep concern’ over antisemitism after Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (Press Release) — The Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA), the national network hub of 125 Jewish Community Relations Councils and 16 national Jewish agencies, on Monday expressed its deep concern with the alarming rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States. The JCPA urged civic, political, and faith leaders to denounce these acts of violence and intimidation immediately and intensify efforts to combat this surge in antisemitism, hate, and bigotry.
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Europe: Anti-Israel Protests Descend into Antisemitism

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in cities across Europe have descended into unrestrained orgies of anti-Semitism after protesters opposed to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip openly called for the destruction of Israel and death to Jews. The protesters, numbering in the tens-to-the-hundreds of thousands, include a hodgepodge of anarchists, hard-left anti-Israel...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WHYY

How the Gaza violence marked a shift in the American political debate over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel’s air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
Middle EastLewiston Morning Tribune

Israel is the aggressor and other lies the left tells

When you meditate for a moment on what the left expects honest and decent people to believe, you confront the world of absurdities and lies in which we live. The left demands we believe and announce that men menstruate and give birth, and that it is in no way unfair to girls and women when biological men compete in girls’ and women’s sports.