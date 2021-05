The Curaçao soccer team, Jos Hiddink, won 2-1 as a guest over Cuba in Havana in the CONCACAF World Championship Qualifiers. Leandro Bacona, former striker from Aston Villa, born in Groningen, Netherlands, who is currently a Cardiff City player, then Charlison Pinchup, who also switched to the Bundesliga after the home team draw, scoring the guests’ first goal. (By the way, Curacao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, a country associated with the Netherlands – a liberated country).