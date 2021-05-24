newsbreak-logo
do it outdoors media Announces Strategic Partnership with StreetMetrics

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivers Smarter Out-of-Home Media Campaigns with Advanced Analytics and Better Attribution. do it outdoors media has announced a strategic partnership with StreetMetrics in an effort to revolutionize moving out-of-home (OOH) media campaigns with stronger analytics. StreetMetrics, the leading independent, 3rd party measurement and attribution provider for moving advertising formats enables do it outdoors media, the largest national mobile billboard company, to use cutting-edge technology to better measure campaigns for each of their advertising partners. This new partnership provides a level of scale and audience understanding that will supercharge the company’s fleet of 125 mobile billboards.

martechseries.com
