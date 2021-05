It's a huge week for Juventus beginning with tonight's Coppa Italia Final and a chance for the Old Lady to salvage something good from what could turn into a season to forget. Currently fifth in Serie A and out of the Champions League spots, a big win against Atalanta today to lift the Coppa would be just the tonic. Make sure you know how to watch an Atalanta vs Juventus live stream for free today wherever you are.