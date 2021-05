After a one-week stay in Florida, The PGA Tour heads to Charlotte, N.C., for the Wells Fargo Championship. This event is similar to the Valspar Championship in that the 2020 version was scheduled to take place in the midst of the pandemic and had to be cancelled. Still, there is plenty of course history at this venue and a strong field to break down. This is one of the better PGA DFS weeks of the year, with a tough test and a lot of top-end golfers getting some reps in before the PGA Championship in a few weeks. Let’s break down the PGA DFS picks for fantasy golf lineups this week.