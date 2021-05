Two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham, south London.The Black Lives Matter campaigner remains critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head after gunfire erupted at a party on Sunday night. Police in the area stopped a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.Their investigation led them to an address in Peckham where three others – an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old – were all...