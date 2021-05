BRIDGEPORT — The driver of a semi truck sustained minor injuries after his truck jackknifed into the opposite lane of traffic Thursday morning on I-470 westbound. The single-vehicle accident happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 5. Sgt. Brian Hawkins of the Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post said the semi truck was traveling east when the driver attempted to switch lanes. The tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the median and ending up in the westbound lane where it jackniffed before coming to a stop. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, he said.