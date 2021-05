HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH), Developmental Disabilities Division’s Neurotrauma Program recognizes May as National Stroke Awareness Month. Stroke is the #1 cause of disability and the third leading cause of death in Hawai’i. This is higher than the national average of stroke as the fifth leading cause of death among Americans. The incidence of stroke has steadily increased in the U.S. over the past seven years and people are experiencing strokes at increasingly younger ages. This means the number of people living a greater part of their lifetime with a disability is also increasing. This impacts quality of life for the stroke survivor and often their family.