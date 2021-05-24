Flashback: these phones and watches could unlock and start your car (Nissan, Mercedes, Audi, BMW)

Big mileages will scare many folk away from a used car, but what about really big mileages? You know, not just once round the clock as we used to say when analogue odometers went back to zero after the 99,999 mark was reached, but twice or even three times round it? Is there any value in the law of Trigger's broom which says most parts will have been replaced at least once, so a mega-miler is actually a good buy? Or is it more likely to be a goodbye to whatever money you sink into the dratted thing?