It seems that Xiaomi Malaysia has officially announced that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, as well as the Redmi Note 10 5G, starting at the price of RM899 and RM799 respectively. The smartphones will be available for purchase in Malaysia via platforms such as any Xiaomi Authorised Stores across the nation, Lazada, as well as Shopee from 21 May 2021 onwards for the Redmi Note 10S while the Redmi Note 10 5G is available from 28 May 2021 onwards.