Weekly poll: can Poco M3 Pro 5G's low pricing tempt you into buying one?

If you missed out on the important announcements in the mobile tech industry, here’s your chance to bring yourself up to speed with our roundup of the week’s top stories. ASUS announced the Zenfone 8 series last week. Featuring two phones – the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, ASUS is targeting two different demographics with its new phones. If you want a compact flagship device, the Zenfone 8 is for you and if you want a phone that will turn heads when you try to take a selfie in public, then the Zenfone 8 Flip is the device to go for.