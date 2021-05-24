newsbreak-logo
Weekly poll: can Poco M3 Pro 5G's low pricing tempt you into buying one?

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

If you value OS update on a Xiaomi phone, buy the flagship Mi. Very few Redmi and POCO phones ... Yeah,that's true. poco suck on update....here F2 pro.Never buy Poco again. Anonymous, 24 May 2021yeah, I don't get the hate against itHaters gonna hate no matter how low the price is, they would rather pay over the odds for a phone that probably performs worse like most of the Samsung A series with trash socs and 720p screens just because they made by Samsung. Personally I think this phone is awesome for the price, especially the early bird deal.

www.gsmarena.com
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Poco M3 Pro 5G to have Dimensity 700 chipset

Poco execs recently revealed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G arriving on May 19 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity chip instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC, which we now know is the Dimensity 700. Poco hasn't divulged anything else about the M3 Pro 5G yet, but recently leaked renders revealed...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

POCO M3 Pro 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display

POCO M3 launched about six months ago, and now the upgrade to the phone has arrived globally in the form of M3 Pro 5G. The latest device is more or less similar to its sibling – with subjective design changes. The phone gets a vertical triple camera setup and a slightly different 3D curved back design bearing the mirror-reflective coating. There is a contoured rectangular patch near the lens encapsulating the POCO logo inside. This styling change is clearly targeted toward young technophiles.
NFLTechRadar

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro review

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is the best gaming phone you can get for the cash at the time of review, with impressive power and a sharp, smooth screen, but camera quality takes a hit in return. Poco X3 Pro deals. We check over 130 million products every day for...
NFLPosted by
geekspin

The POCO M3 Pro 5G might just be the best smartphone deal of 2021

POCO has just introduced its first Dimensity-powered smartphone, the POCO M3 Pro 5G. Powered by a flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, the POCO M3 Pro brings is equipped to deliver high-level performance and long battery life for a super low price of just €159. Accompanying the Dimensity 700 5G...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Top stories from last week: Zenfone 8, POCO UI, a new Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro, Dimensity 900, Pixel 6 series, Meizu Watch, and more

If you missed out on the important announcements in the mobile tech industry, here’s your chance to bring yourself up to speed with our roundup of the week’s top stories. ASUS announced the Zenfone 8 series last week. Featuring two phones – the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, ASUS is targeting two different demographics with its new phones. If you want a compact flagship device, the Zenfone 8 is for you and if you want a phone that will turn heads when you try to take a selfie in public, then the Zenfone 8 Flip is the device to go for.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

The Poco M3 Pro 5G combines a 'flagship-level' 5G processor with a 48MP triple-camera

Xiaomi-owned Poco is bringing its M3 Pro 5G smartphone to the UK in June, but why should residents of dear old Blighty actually care? Well, according to Poco the handset combines a flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor with a 6.5in FHD+ "super smooth" 90Hz display, 5G dual SIM support, an ultra-long 5,000mAh multi-day battery, and a robust triple camera array comprising a 2MP macro snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 48MP main camera. That's a fair bit of tech, and Poco claims the M3 Pro 5G will represent an "unrivalled" performance and entertainment experience at its price point. Of course, we don't actually know how much the smartphone will cost right now, so we'll have to wait and see if it actually makes good on that hefty promise.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

POCO M3 Pro 5G review: A truly great budget 5G phone

POCO is having a great 2021. The brand's latest launches in the X series — the POCO X3 and X3 Pro — are picking up momentum in India and the EU, and the POCO F3 is giving mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord a run for their money. But POCO's...
NFLxda-developers

POCO M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an S21-esque back panel

POCO has finally unveiled the new POCO M3 Pro 5G — a mid-range device that features MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, a 90Hz FHD+ LCD panel, and a triple camera setup on the back, for the European market. As mentioned in previous leaks, the phone is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with a slightly different back panel design.
NFLgizmochina.com

POCO M3 Pro 5G Review: POCO’s Affordable 5G Phone is HERE!

Six months after the launch of the POCO M3 model, POCO has launched an upgraded version, the M3 Pro. The M3 standard version is doing relatively well among many 4G entry-level phones, so can the M3 Pro do well among entry-level 5G phones?. We got the phone in advance to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

LG Velvet 2 Pro & LG Rollable up for sale but you can't buy one

The South Korean smartphone maker LG may have bid a goodbye to the smartphone market last month. This meant that the phone the company had been working on would never be made available for sale. And that’s a pity because LG was reportedly working on a couple of flagship phones – Rainbow and the Rollable phone.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Galaxy SmartTag Plus vs. Tile Pro: Which should you buy?

If you own a new ultra-wideband-equipped Samsung Galaxy smartphone like the S21+ or S21 Ultra, the Galaxy SmartTag+ is a good choice, offering the features you'd expect from a Bluetooth and GPS device tracker along with some added niceties, like an augmented reality finder that helps you track items right down to their exact locations.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Super Deal: Buy Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Version for $159 (Coupon)

AliExpress is giving a fantastic deal on the POCO M3 Pro Global Version. The smartphone which usually retails at $199 is now available at a discounted price of $169 only. Moreover, by using the coupon code: 10M3PRO, you can get an additional discount of $10. Thus you can buy Poco M3 Pro for $159 only.
Cell Phonesgazettereview.com

Poco M3 Pro 5G – Specs, Price and More

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is the latest budget smartphone from the brand. Months back, we saw the Poco M3 make noise in the tech world. Now, the M3 Pro 5G is the one catching all the attention due to its interesting specs at a low price. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Poco device:
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Poco bets on speed with 5G dual SIM phone

Poco added an affordable smartphone to its M3 series, highlighting a flagship-grade processor and enhanced data rates through a 5G dual-SIM set-up. At a launch event, the vendor said the dual-SIM function means the Poco M3 Pro 5G can use two different next generation networks simultaneously without physically swapping cards, making it easy to adapt to the network environment in the future.
Cell Phonesgetindianews.com

Poco M3 Pro 5G Launch: Price In India and Specifications!

The new POCO M3 Pro 5G has finally been launched in India and we are here to provide you with all of the important details about the same, The launch is going to happen later today and is going to be launched online and we are sure that people will be eagerly waiting for the phone, The phone is the replacement for the redmi note 10 5G and it is expected to come with a handset.