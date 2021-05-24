Realme X7 Max 5G is arriving on May 31, Smart TV 4K will tag along

This is a 85.6-inch TV with an IPS display panel and a Direct LED backlight that employs Samsung's Supreme UHD Dimming technology. The native refresh rate of the panel is 120 Hz but it supports VRR via AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The Motion Rate index is 240 Hz. This series offers the highest level of features compared to the rest of the Crystal Display series. These include support for multiple voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Bixby), Auto Motion Plus, Ambient Mode, Clear Motion, Digital Clean View, Filmmaker mode, Mega Contrast, PurColor, Real Game Enhancer+ with Game Mode. The connectivity options include four HDMI ports one of which supports HDMI 2.1 features including Fixed Rate Link (FRL) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The stand features the Slim Fee design and can be removed for VESA wall mounting (600 x 400 mm). The TV is priced at USD 2,200 or CAD 3,000.