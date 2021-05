Samsung’s laptop game is gettin’ good. After showing us it can deliver on the basics while flexing its display and design muscle with the Galaxy Book Flex, the company is continuing its strategy of focusing on its strengths. The Galaxy Book Pro series features the AMOLED panels that Samsung is known for on its phones, plus a super thin and light design with a long-lasting battery. The Galaxy Book Pro is available in clamshell and convertible variants and comes in 13- and 15-inch sizes. I’ve been spending some time with the 15-inch Book Pro 360 (the convertible) and while most of what Samsung offers is good, in some ways the company has backslid with its latest laptop.