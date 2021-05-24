Dave Bautista is 'really bothered' he hasn't met his Army of the Dead co-star Tig Notaro

One might think that getting into the full-body makeup that adorns Drax the Destroyer’s torso would be what Dave Bautista finds really annoying, and it might be at least one annoyance that he has to deal with. But the fact that the MCU has never given Drax his full backstory is even worse since as a character, Drax is far more than just comic relief and big, bulging muscles. The story that goes with Drax, initially, is that he used to be human and when he and his family were supposedly killed, his daughter actually survived and was raised on Titan by Thanos’ father, the Mentor. Drax was given a new body to place his soul into, and an intense hatred for Thanos that has never died since, apart from when it appears that someone else has taken Thanos down a few pegs, which makes Drax feel rather depressed and rudderless. His intellect was also sacrificed during the process of creating a new body and inserting his soul into it, which is why he sounds like kind of a dullard at times. But as the MCU has shown us, his backstory is a bit different since he still hates Thanos with a passion but is not quite the same person that people have seen in the comics. We’ve only been given tiny tidbits of this however since much of Drax’s story has been ignored in order to make way for the development of other characters that in some cases are older than Drax in terms of the comics, or came in after he did and were seen to be more popular with the fans. But the thing is that he does have an interesting backstory if only we’d been given the chance to see it. Sadly this is what happens when a movie ends up having several stars that need to be accounted for, a few things that are deemed inconsequential get lost.