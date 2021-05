In Italy, 14 people have died and one has been severely injured in a cable car crash in the mountains, British news portal The Guardian reports. The tragic events unfolded on Sunday, May 23. The cable car is believed to have been carrying 15 people on the 20-minute ride between the resort town of Stresa and the Mottarone mountain in the north-western Piedmont region, when it dropped into the woods near Lake Maggiore.