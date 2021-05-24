Three trade options for Sabres' Eichel & Reinhart

Nobody knows where Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart will play hockey next season, but everyone has ideas on where the fits are. For me, I would prefer to send both players West if possible, although any team offering the best deal has to also take priority. One idea that has really surfaced though is the idea of sending Jack Eichel to Los Angeles. The appeal here is the fact that the Kings have top prospects in Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte, along with many others down the middle for Buffalo to acquire in return. But Quinton Byfield may be untouchable, even for Eichel (with injury concerns), and do the Kings really want to pay north of ten million to three players for the next couple years along with Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty? That doesn't sound like a plan that works in a cap era NHL for a rebuilding, even though it's only for a couple years until Kopitar's contract expires.