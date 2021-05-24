Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com