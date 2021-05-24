DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.