DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com