newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bce Inc#Wells Fargo Company#Equity Investment#Zacks Investment Research#Stock Investors#Stock Price#Bce Inc#Phoenix Wealth Advisors#Next Financial Group Inc#Asset Dedication Llc#Barclays#Bmo Capital Markets#Td Securities#Bell Wireless#Bell Wireline#Bell Media#Holdingschannel Com#Tse#Institutional Investors#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Taylor C. Kessel Sells 11,073 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,260 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 26,972 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.91% of Copart worth $2,285,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$4.25

KELTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to C at TheStreet

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.