Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.