Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com