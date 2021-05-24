Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

On April 14th, 2021, the British journalist and writer George Monbiot published an article entitled “Apparently just by talking about it, I’m super-spreading long Covid.” (Monbiot, 2021). Monbiot had learned that during a recent public presentation Michael Sharpe, professor of psychology at Oxford University and founder of a clinic specialized in the treatment of long Covid, cited among the causes of this condition information diffused by the media, and quoted as an example an earlier article by Monbiot (Sharpe, 2021). Monbiot then discovered that Sharpe had led a clinical trial – the PACE trial – of treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) through a combination of cognitive and behavioral therapy and gradual introduction of exercise. The conclusion of the PACE trial, published in 2011, was that more than 70% of the patients showed marked improvement. These results indirectly indicated that CFS is above all a psychosomatic condition (White et al., 2011). In the talk discussed by Monbiot, Sharpe brought to the fore important similarities between CFS and long Covid, and argued that treatment of the new syndrome should be grounded in the principles found to be effective in treating CFS.