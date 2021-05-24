newsbreak-logo
Covid shadow hangs over WHO international meet

By AFP
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls for World Health Organization reform and steps to avert future pandemics feature high on the agenda as the UN agency kicks off its annual member states' meeting on Monday. With the Covid-19 crisis still raging and wealthy nations continuing to hoard most doses of life-saving vaccines, the WHO's main...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

Countries urge deeper probe of COVID-19 origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve...
Public HealthVoice of America

WHO Cautions COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over

The World Health Organization warned Monday that while global infection and death rates are declining, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, contrary to the behavior in some nations where high numbers of people have been vaccinated. At the agency's Monday briefing at its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

International experts ratchet pressure on China to probe the Covid lab leak theory as they condemn the WHO's investigation, writes IAN BIRRELL

Leading infectious disease experts have condemned the World Health Organisation for its failure to properly investigate whether Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory. In a highly significant move, 18 scientists from the world's top universities, including Cambridge, Harvard and Yale, have demanded further investigations into the origins of the pandemic. 'Theories...
Public Healthwcn247.com

WHO asked to review spiked Italy report, whistleblower case

ROME (AP) — Whistleblower protection groups are urging the World Health Organization to launch an independent review into the case of a spiked Italy coronavirus report. They also want a review of WHO's internal whistleblowing protections after an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in the report. The groups, including Transparency International, Whistleblowing International Network and some 30 other public health and anti-corruption groups, sent an open letter Wednesday to the president of the World Health Assembly. The assembly, WHO’s highest decision-making body, is made up of all WHO member states and is meeting this week. In the letter, the signatories called for WHO to commit to reforming its whistleblowing protection mechanism.
TravelPosted by
UPI News

WHO says international travel should still be avoided to avert COVID-19 surge

May 20 (UPI) -- Declining COVID-19 transmissions in Europe indicate that coronavirus vaccines are protecting against new variants, the World Health Organization's European director said Thursday. Regional director Hans Kluge cautioned, however, that the pandemic is not over yet and said international travel should still be avoided to prevent a...
POTUSWashington Post

The origins of covid-19 and the shadow of the Trump era

We may never know for sure if the coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed the planet started with natural spread from animal to human, or whether it somehow escaped from a research lab in China. What has become clear in recent weeks, however, is that most experts and media were flat wrong...
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

The President of the Republic of Costa Rica and the Director-General of the World Health Organization call once again on all WHO Member States to actively support the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP)

The single most important priority of the global community is to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks, to halt its rapid transmission and reverse the trend of consequential global distress. We know that this goal is only achievable when everyone, everywhere can access the health technologies they need for COVID-19 detection, prevention, treatment and response. This pandemic is far from over, socio-economic inequalities have dramatically increased and lives continue to be lost. Now more than ever, international cooperation and solidarity are vital to restoring global security, today and for the future.
WorldThe Daily Star

Myanmar excluded from WHO annual meeting

Faced with the dilemma of who to recognise as Myanmar's legitimate representative following February's coup, World Health Organization members yesterday opted to exclude the country from their annual assembly. The 74th World Health Assembly had received requests from both Myanmar's ousted civilian authorities and the military junta that seized power nearly four months ago to represent the country. This year's gathering of the WHO's main decision-making body, which began Monday and lasts through June 1, is considered one of the most important ever as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February 1 putsch, which has sparked near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

UK’s Lockdown Lifting Plan Hangs in Balance Over B.1.617 Covid-19 Variant Concerns

UK’s roadmap to lifting all coronavirus restrictions appeared to be balanced on a knife-edge, with authorities and scientists urging caution amid the rapid spread of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first identified in India, which the health secretary says is estimated to be behind up to three-quarters of new infections in the country. Public Health England data shows cases of the variant have risen by 3,535 to 6,959 since last week.
Public Healththefederal.com

Not just India, four other countries are also reeling under COVID

India may have been severely hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic but it is not the only country in the world battling with record spikes in COVID-19 cases, heavy death tolls and vaccine shortages. According to data compiled by the John Hopkins University, a CNBC report suggested...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Nurse who looked after PM resigns over Government’s handling of Covid

A nurse who looked after Boris Johnson when he was seriously ill with Covid-19 has resigned, citing the Government’s 1% pay offer and its lack of respect for the profession. Jenny McGee, who cared for the Prime Minister in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, told how she found the Prime Minister in April 2020 when she arrived at work.
Public Healththenationalnews.com

Contradictory Covid international travel rules explained

The gradual reversal of Covid restrictions on international travel has provided a welcome fillip for tourists but left the world riddled with contradictory and confusing rules. The UK is a significant contributor to the confusion. On Monday it launched its much-trailed traffic light system which puts countries on either a...
Public HealthReliefweb.int

Africa urgently needs 20 million second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Brazzaville, 27 May 2021 – Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8—12-week interval between doses recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). A single dose of the...
Sciencesomatosphere.net

Long Covid, chronic fatigue syndrome and women: the shadow of hysteria

On April 14th, 2021, the British journalist and writer George Monbiot published an article entitled “Apparently just by talking about it, I’m super-spreading long Covid.” (Monbiot, 2021). Monbiot had learned that during a recent public presentation Michael Sharpe, professor of psychology at Oxford University and founder of a clinic specialized in the treatment of long Covid, cited among the causes of this condition information diffused by the media, and quoted as an example an earlier article by Monbiot (Sharpe, 2021). Monbiot then discovered that Sharpe had led a clinical trial – the PACE trial – of treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) through a combination of cognitive and behavioral therapy and gradual introduction of exercise. The conclusion of the PACE trial, published in 2011, was that more than 70% of the patients showed marked improvement. These results indirectly indicated that CFS is above all a psychosomatic condition (White et al., 2011). In the talk discussed by Monbiot, Sharpe brought to the fore important similarities between CFS and long Covid, and argued that treatment of the new syndrome should be grounded in the principles found to be effective in treating CFS.
Public Healthiclg.com

LIDW21: The prospect of international co-operation in Covid disputes

A discussion on government guidelines regarding international co-operation and resolving disputes in the face of, and following the Covid-19 pandemic, was held on the fourth day of London International Disputes Week. Former judge of London’s Commercial Court and now an associate member at 3 Verulam Buildings (3VB) Sir William Blair...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How the shadow of Jan. 6 still looms large over Congress

The U.S. House on Wednesday moved to form a commission to examine the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The violent pro-Trump riot resulted in widespread injury, deaths, and damage to the building itself. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins was in the building that day, and has been reporting on how its shadow looms large over the Capitol. She joins Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

In Landmark Rwanda Visit, Macron Acknowledges French Genocide Role

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, as the two countries seek to turn the page on decades of diplomatic tensions over the bloodshed. While Macron did not formally apologise, he highlighted how France had backed the genocidal Hutu regime of...