Summertime scramble: Dems sweating a pileup of big votes on Biden's agenda
This summer will be the furthest thing from a vacation for congressional Democrats. President Joe Biden's party is gearing up to sprint through Washington's sweltering season, trying to squeeze through a long list of top legislative priorities in barely two months. With Biden's sprawling infrastructure plan stuck in bipartisan talks, a voting rights bill mired in the Senate and the fate of police reform hanging in the air, Democrats acknowledge that time is not necessarily on their side.www.msn.com