Cardano Price Prediction: Cardano defends the $1 crucial support and extends a recovery trendline
If Bitcoin recovers, Cardano will as well surge and break above the all-time high of $2.48. Another bearish day for Cardano(ADA) with the relative strength index pointing towards the negative territory. The price has been trading around $1.4 for the fourth day in a row since May 19th’s downswing. Buyers are willing to purchase the decline but this will only hold until the price touches below the $1 crucial support. And chances are if this happens, the downtrend line might form strong resistance preventing the price to climb in the short term.www.cryptopolitan.com