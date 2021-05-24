Cardano Price Prediction: Cardano defends the $1 crucial support and extends a recovery trendline

Litecoin market capitalization moved downwards by 0.75%. Bulls aiming for 14-days 20% raw stochastic at $177. Litecoin’s market capitalization moved downwards by 0.75% after shedding 10.22% from its price between yesterday and Friday. The last few days have seen the bitcoin silver shift from a market cap of $25.6 B to $11.59 B. LTC has also traded a piece between a price range of $172 and $198 in the last 7 days. The bulls are still 58.85% from the $420 all-time high which they last touched in December 2017. They came short of the ATH in May after missing 6 points at $413. A descending triangle formed on the 1-hour chart and bottomed at the current intraday low of $169. However, the downtrend was rejected by support near the low resulting in an uptrend moving the bulls towards the 14-days 20% raw stochastic at $177.