Elon Musk agrees he's got large amount of Dogecoin, but 'won't sell'

By Jak Connor
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 4 days ago
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed that he has a large number of Dogecoin, but he hasn't and won't be selling it. — Ever since Tesla announced that they wouldn't be accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles and thedreaded news out of China, Bitcoin has dropped in value considerably.

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
