Local March For Palestinians

As Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Jews prepare to celebrate Shavuot, the Interfaith Center of New York offers our deepest condolences to the families of Palestinian and Israeli civilians who have died in rocket fire and bombings during the past several days of fighting and escalation. For the loved ones of over 80 Palestinians in Gaza and 7 Israeli citizens, their grief will be unique — knowing no faith or particular nationality. We join the Secretary-General of Religions for Peace, Azza Karam, in calling for an end to the killing: “Violence breeds more violence,” she writes, “increases human suffering, and delays the long, hard work of building a just peace. This violence is — further and deadly — evidence of failed leadership, in every sense.”