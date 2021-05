MILAN (AP) — Two of the contenders for this year’s Giro d’Italia title are returning from injury and they are very much at opposite ends of their cycling careers. Two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali has been given the all-clear to compete following a training crash last month. It is likely to be the 36-year-old's last chance of a third Giro crown. The 21-year-old Remco Evenepoel will be riding in his first Grand Tour and hasn’t raced in nine months after a horrific crash in last year’s Tour of Lombardy. Egan Bernal, Simon Yates, João Almeida and Jai Hindley are among the main favorites. The 104th edition of the Giro runs from May 8-30 and consists of 21 days of racing between the start in Torino and the finish in Milan.