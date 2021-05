To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Luxury may be roaring back in the US, recovering from the pandemic slump quicker than the industry expected. “There is no question that the last two months have been a noticeable improvement in our business over the prior months,” says Alex Bolen, CEO of Oscar de la Renta. In the first 10 days of May, the American brand’s stores did as much business as they did in all of February, and wholesale accounts like Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman are also performing. “Business is strong everywhere.”