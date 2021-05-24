newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania State

Ocean City, New Jersey Jet Ski Incident Claims The Life Of Pennsylvania Man

By Gary Guida
Lite Rock 96.9
 4 days ago
A warm beautiful summer-like day turned tragic in Ocean City over the weekend as a Pennsylvania man lost his life after falling off a personal watercraft. 6 ABC reports the jet-skier identified as a thirty-seven-year-old resident of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania died when he fell off his jet ski in the Great Harbor Bay in Ocean City near the 300 block of Bay Avenue.

