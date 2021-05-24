Everything on what are the most popular red wines

If you're someone who has had the concept of oxygen being bad for wine because it causes oxidation drilled into your ideas of how to handle wine, then decanting might seem like a tricky thing to do. While air that is exposed to wine over long periods of time, such as while it is in storage will adversely affect the taste of the wine, decanting wine can improve the flavor and open up the wine (via Master Class). Decanting wine gives its properties — such as its tannins, notes, and flavors — the room it needs to grow.