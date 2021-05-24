What My Tea Says to Me: Spring Tea
Storytelling tumbles locks and opens hearts. I love to tell brilliant stories which increase your engagment and inspire customers to connect. Together we create YOUR story which is easily shared across social media channels; from logo design, print, advertising, packaging and beyond. Everything is cultivated through research, strategic graphic design and creative storytelling. Jennifer R. Cook, CGD, BFA ...See Jennifer R. Cook's Full Bio and List of Articles.tching.com