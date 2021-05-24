newsbreak-logo
What My Tea Says to Me: Spring Tea

Cover picture for the articleStorytelling tumbles locks and opens hearts. I love to tell brilliant stories which increase your engagment and inspire customers to connect. Together we create YOUR story which is easily shared across social media channels; from logo design, print, advertising, packaging and beyond. Everything is cultivated through research, strategic graphic design and creative storytelling. Jennifer R. Cook, CGD, BFA ...See Jennifer R. Cook's Full Bio and List of Articles.

Loquats and Apricots: A Celebration of Spring in a Bowl of Tea

At this time of year, when the season of abundant citrus fruits has just passed and summer’s locally grown stone fruits seem months away, there are still a few treasures of the moment that lend themselves to being poached in tea – loquats and apricots, whose names alone conjure something of the exotic and evanescent. Fragrant and fleeting, these two are just beginning to make their way onto my local farmer’s market’s shelves, where anything new captures my eye and my imagination.
Luck Springs Hard Lemonade & Tea: Austin's Swimming Hole Companion

Don't get us wrong - we love all of the new seltzers popping up in Austin... but we have a special affinity for hard drinks coming out that are a little different. That's why, when we heard about the new Luck Springs Hard Lemonade & Tea, we had to grab a variety pack and try all the new flavors. Here's what we found.
Antioxidant-Rich Cold Teas

The POM Antioxidant Super Tea range is being expanded by the brand to offer consumers a refreshing, flavorful way to support optimal health and wellness. The new tea flavors include the POM Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea and the POM Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea, which are made with black and white teas, respectively. The drinks each feature a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients to make them a functionally flavorful way to stay hydrated.
What is High Tea? Afternoon Tea at Hassayampa Inn

Enjoyed spending the afternoon at the High Tea at Hassayampa Inn, drinking your choice of tea, and mini sandwiches and sweet treats including scones. The place was full of ladies enjoying themselves listening to live music. “What is High Tea?” High Tea means that it is a tradition that after work the high tea was served at the table and seated on high back dining chairs. High tea is not fancy, as many folks assume. Delicious scones, tea sandwiches, and lemon bars are all part of the afternoon tea.
Taking time for tea and friends

GREENVILLE — Whether young or old, the longer spring days and beautiful weather invite us to rediscover the sights, sounds and places we love – perhaps, even making a few new friends along the way as we boldly venture out. One “hidden treasure” amid the hustle and bustle of Greenville’s...
Let Tea Take You for an Adventure

Visiting a new or favorite destination is one way to travel, but that’s not always possible. If you can’t escape to a new location, consider taking a mental break in the comfort of your own home with tea as your companion. With many different varieties of tea to choose from,...
Green Iced Tea With Lemon

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. A great start to a healthy summer, this Green Iced Tea with Lemon is the perfect refreshment that also has major health benefits. The refreshing taste of green iced tea with lemon is so light and refreshing –...
Wine Tasting Colour Chart

The color illustrates different shades of hue for wine depending on the maturation process, including age, variety and pH level. The gradient is designed to help every wine enthusiast identify the colors and intensity of their drink. A classy touch to your home. Signed and printed on 180gsm fine art...
Refresh your spring routine

(KUTV) — We all wish to make the very most of this gorgeous season. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman is sharing her latest finds so you too can refresh your spring routine!. With sunnier days and more time spent outside, Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is a fast-absorbing and lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your daily routine simple!
What Tea Is Good for the Brain?

Tea is one of the most popular beverages consumed globally after coffee. It is the caffeine content of tea that makes it a popular drink. Different varieties of tea exist in the market. Traditional teas include. black tea,. white tea,. green tea,. purple, and. oolong tea. Black tea has the...
Yaupon Tea

All caffeinated teas found in the United States are imported, save for yaupon tea, which grows wild from North Carolina to East Texas. Technically, yaupon isn't a true tea since it does not come from the tea plant, but it brews using hot water like one and has grown in popularity as a local source of caffeine.
What Makes Detox Tea So Concerning

When you want to lose some weight, nothing feels as tempting as trying to speed up the process. One shortcut some dieters like to take comes in the form of detox tea, a type of drink that contains a slew of supplements that cause the ingester to quickly lose water weight (via Healthline). The drink, which contains strong herbs, laxatives, caffeine, medications, and occasionally illegal drugs, typically can't help anyone lose weight effectively. Don't fall for cleanse teas either.
5 Sources for Tea Steeped in Geekiness

Tea is my caffeine source of preference, and, as with everything, I love finding the nerdy fun in it. Wonderfully, tea has been increasing in popularity in the US for a few decades, and as our discerning tea palates have grown, finding quality blends of looseleaf teas has become easier and easier. Additionally, finding blends that have an extra nerdy flair has also become easier! Here are a five fun sources, both online and local to the Twin Cities, for the geeky tea drinkers in your life.
Superfood Tea Cubes

Millennia TEA's Superfood Tea Cubes offer the light, leafy and refreshing taste of tea without bitterness or astringency. The versatile cubes can be used in a number of ways beyond making a cup of hot tea, since they can also be added to smoothies or even sauces and soups to enhance flavor.
Sweet Peach Iced Tea Recipe

This article has links to products that we may make commission from. This Sweet Peach Iced Tea combines two of our favorite things – fresh ripe and fragrant peaches and iced tea. It’s so refreshing and fruity. Peach is one of those flavors that everyone loves so why not add...
Tea, Love and Cross Stitch

There’s not much better than settling down with some tea and cross stitch!. This cute design from Happiness is Cross Stitching celebrates the love of a good drink and a fun project at our side. You can make the cup solid or with stripes, use more or fewer colors, and make the embroidery floss at the bottom whatever color you like.
What’s New at EPCOT: Creamy Chips, Green Tea Kit Kats, and More!

We spent the last few days searching for what’s new at EPCOT! We spotted a fan-favorite snack return in World Showcase, and we are so excited! We’ve got all the big news for you this week from Harmonious progress, new merch, and the disappearance of one section of the park! Let’s jump in!
Lemon Hibiscus Iced Tea with Honey

This is a beautiful and colorful tea with a refreshing touch of lemon. It’s wonderful during the warmer months, for picnics and grilling outside. I like to use a blend of teas—the black tea gives it body and the hibiscus tea brings light floral flavors and nice color. Adjust the recipe to brew enough for a large crowd—simply use one tea bag of each variety for every two servings.
Bubble Tea review

We set out to find the best bubble tea place in the Brookline area for all bubble tea lovers. Whether flavor, bubble consistency or variety are what you look for in a boba store, we have you covered!