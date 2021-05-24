What My Tea Says to Me: Spring Tea

At this time of year, when the season of abundant citrus fruits has just passed and summer’s locally grown stone fruits seem months away, there are still a few treasures of the moment that lend themselves to being poached in tea – loquats and apricots, whose names alone conjure something of the exotic and evanescent. Fragrant and fleeting, these two are just beginning to make their way onto my local farmer’s market’s shelves, where anything new captures my eye and my imagination.