‘I feel like I’ve been the victim of a scam’ – how a holiday testing company failed me

Foreign holidays are back on. Yet travelling abroad is even more hassle than it was last summer, before the UK's vaccination programme had begun. The traffic light system, designed to be more efficient than 2020's travel corridor list, is, in fact, more complicated to navigate. The amber list has created the greatest shambles thus far. And plenty of ire. “Your anonymous reporter deserves to be locked up,” wrote one reader in response to a writer claiming that they wouldn’t isolate on return from an amber destination.