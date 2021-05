Actor Sangay Tsheltrim who made his Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Radhe is on cloud nine. The ex-Army officer-turned-bodybuilder- turned model Sangay bagged an opportunity that looks like a dream indeed. “Right now I am on cloud nine. I am very excited to be a part of the film and officially enter Bollywood”. He continued, “Like any other fan, I went to meet Salman sir at one of his shoots. I met him through my friend. Luckily, Salman sir was free then and no one was around him. I got a chance to sit down with him and have a cup of coffee. We chatted for a while, as we had a lot of common topics to talk about such as fitness and bodybuilding.”