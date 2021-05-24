Shahana Goswami: When something is well written, portrayal of characters is balanced

Radha Mohan is a filmmaker who reminds us of the importance of loving flawed people, of retaining hope in difficult situations. As a sucker for feel-good films, I was naturally excited about the director's new film, Malaysia to Amnesia, but the mediocre trailer of this ZEE5 film served as a dampener. Thankfully, the film shows that the promotions were perhaps even deceptions aimed at having you come into the film with minimal expectations. The film takes its own sweet time to introduce its world, but soon, each script element begins blending in, and as the humour begins to kick in, it feels like Dheiva Seyal, as Karthik (Karunakaran) often says in this film.