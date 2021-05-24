Shahana Goswami: When something is well written, portrayal of characters is balanced
Actress Shahana Goswami feels web shows have ushered better quality of writing, which in turn creates scope for actors like her to prove their versatility. In her latest show "The Last Hour", Shahana plays a police officer who, along with another male counterpart, sets out to unravel a murder mystery. Did she feel she was a strong female character in the otherwise male-dominated world of the story?www.jhakaasmovies.com