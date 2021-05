One heartbreaking death news hit the headlines of the newspaper and the mass media which again put the world in the deepest sorrow which is difficult to come out. Losing your loved ones is such a great loss for anyone especially losing your mother. It is difficult for anyone to come out with this unbearable pain as it’s like coming to an end of the world. This pain is so cruel and unbearable from which no one can fight and currently, our beloved playback singer Arijit Singh is going through this pain. Recently, he lost his mother who died on Wednesday, 19th May 2021.