Stars lack political draw (Column: B-Town)

Journey of a Trainee Journalist to creating a next big change in Innovating the Future of Journalism in Indian Media Industry at the age of 18. (YorkPedia Editorial):- New Delhi, Delhi May 26, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Raw Ink Broadcast Media Private Limited, Executive Director Mr. Naveen Prasad has announced that he is soon going to launch India’s First Youth-Driven News Channel AGW Bharat which is a Brand Product of AGW Media Network. But before the launch of the news channel, there is very big surprise news for every citizen of India. He says We will face the truth openly because no one can snatch away the freedom of media. By now I have seen a lot of journalism but I want to do journalism that can take my country on the path of progress. We will face the truth and expose the lie with the fact check. This channel is no longer mine, this channel AGW Bharat belongs to the people of 130 crores citizens of India.