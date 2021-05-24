Raghav Juyal: Appeal to friends, critics to adopt villages that need help
Dancer, choreographer and actor Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help people especially in rural Uttarakhand amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Opening up on what inspired him to take up this initiative, Raghav told IANS: "My acquaintances and I have been receiving distress calls from rural Uttarakhand for oxygen and life saving equipment for Covid-19 positive patients. We connected with some government officers to understand the situation and we were told that help from all quarters at this time is crucial. The government has also assured us to support us in Uttarakhand in all possible manner."