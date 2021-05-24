newsbreak-logo
Elma, NY

Large Cruise Night And Car Show Returns To Elma

By Clay Moden
Country 106.5 WYRK
Country 106.5 WYRK
 4 days ago
The days are getting longer and the warm, dry weather is pushing away Old Man Winter and that is the perfect combination for a great tradition in Elma!. The event will take place every last Friday this summer from 5-8pm. If you love to shine up and show off your...

