A new form of pickup basketball at Perry Park in Algoma will be needed soon to keep the hoops available at the park. A littering problem has put that recreational sport in jeopardy. Sara Robertson, Director of Parks & Recreation, says garbage issues have plagued the park the past few years, especially in the spring. Last year the parks department locked the gates for two weeks and the littering got better. Robertson says the solution is quite simple, just pick up after yourself or others.