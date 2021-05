It doesn’t matter how you cook a hot dog, I will enjoy it. Grilled? My favorite. In butter on the stove? Give it to me. In a slow cooker? Boiled? Baked? Deep-fried? Yes, yes, yes, and yes. I’d even eat the lava dog. Despite my love of that backyard BBQ and baseball park staple, I never even considered the possibility you could cook one in the air. No, I don’t mean in an air fryer. I mean literally while it’s floating. Which is something you can actually do if you follow the instructions of a scientist who built a device to cook a levitating hot dog.