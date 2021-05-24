newsbreak-logo
Madison, WI

COVID Cases Continue Statewide Slide

By Robert Kennedy
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – New COVID-19 cases remain low Sunday in Wisconsin, one day after the state surpassed 5 million total vaccinations administered. For the second straight day the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting under 300 new cases with 147 on Sunday. Saturday's total was 293. As new...

